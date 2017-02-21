HONG KONG Feb 21 HSBC Holdings' 2016
pre-tax profit fell 62 percent, below analysts' estimates, as it
grappled with slowing economic growth in its core markets of
Hong Kong and Britain and took one-time charges related to some
of its businesses.
HSBC reported profit before tax for 2016 of $7.1 billion
compared with $18.87 billion the year before and below the
average analyst estimate of $14.4 billion according to Thomson
Reuters data.
The 2016 profit reflected a $3.2 billion impairment of
goodwill in its global private banking business in Europe and
the impact of its sale of operations in Brazil, the bank said in
a statement to the stock exchanges on Tuesday.
HSBC's shares have been among the best-performing European
bank stocks since Britain voted in June to leave the European
Union, climbing 53 percent against a 28 percent increase in the
STOXX Europe index of 600 banks as the bank benefited
from appreciation of the U.S. dollar and stronger capital
levels.
(Reporting By Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by
Muralikumar Anantharaman)