HONG KONG May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues following its restructuring.

HSBC said pretax profit for the first three months of the year fell to $4.96 billion, down from $6.11 billion a year ago and better than the $4.31 billion average of analysts' estimates compiled by the bank.

The bank said reported profit was down mainly due to a change in the accounting treatment of the fair value on its own debt. Also, the year-ago profit included the operating results of the Brazil business that it sold in July 2016, it said. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)