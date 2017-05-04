* Q1 profit before tax at $5 bln versus $6.1 bln a year ago
* Says completed $1 bln share buy back in April
* CEO says will continue to remove low-return risk-weighted
assets
HONG KONG, May 4 HSBC Holdings Plc on
Thursday reported a 19 percent fall in first quarter profit, as
Europe's biggest bank battles to restore flagging revenues
following its restructuring.
HSBC said pretax profit for the first three months of the
year fell to $5 billion, down from $6.1 billion a year ago and
better than the $4.3 billion average of analysts' estimates
compiled by the bank.
The profit decline was due to a change in the accounting
treatment of the fair value on its debt and as year-ago earnings
included the operating results of the Brazil business that it
sold in July, it said.
Revenue in the quarter dropped 13 percent to $13 billion.
The bank said it completed its $1 billion share buy back in
April, after which its common equity tier 1 ratio - a measure of
its financial strength - was 14.3 percent.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in a statement the bank
had now exceeded the risk-weighted asset reduction target that
it set in 2015 and would continue to remove low-return
risk-weighted assets.
Shareholders at the bank's annual general meeting last week
overwhelmingly voted in favour of reelecting Chief Executive
Stuart Gulliver to the lender's board, in an affirmation of his
strategy in recent years to shrink and refocus the bank.
Gulliver and outgoing Chairman Douglas Flint have sought to
unwind much of the empire-building of their predecessors since
their appointments in 2010 - a response to a tough environment
of low interest rates and increased regulation.
HSBC reported in February a much worse than expected set of
full year results for 2016, marred by hefty writedowns and costs
from its restructuring efforts.
(Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee and Lawrence White; Editing by
Edwina Gibbs)