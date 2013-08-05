BRIEF-Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement class A share split
* Brompton Split Banc Corp. announces intention to implement a class A share split and concurrent preferred share private placement
LONDON Aug 5 HSBC expects to sell more portfolios of U.S. loans to accelerate the run-off of its consumer loan book there, its chief executive said on Monday.
"There are a couple of transactions we are working on," CEO Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.
The bank sold two portfolios of U.S. consumer loans for $3.2 billion in March, and said the U.S. loan book was $36 billion at the end of June, down $10 billion from a year ago.
Fitch says growing trend in digitization of mortgage application process should continue in U.S. over long term
Initial public offering of 12.4 mln common shares priced at $6.50/shr