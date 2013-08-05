LONDON Aug 5 HSBC expects to sell more portfolios of U.S. loans to accelerate the run-off of its consumer loan book there, its chief executive said on Monday.

"There are a couple of transactions we are working on," CEO Stuart Gulliver told reporters on a conference call.

The bank sold two portfolios of U.S. consumer loans for $3.2 billion in March, and said the U.S. loan book was $36 billion at the end of June, down $10 billion from a year ago.