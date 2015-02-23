BRIEF-Ord Mountain Resources provides update on qualifying transaction
* Ord Mountain Resources Corp provides update on qualifying transaction
Feb 23 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Hsbc ceo gulliver says global banking & markets business has had satisfactory start to year
* Tuning
* Hsbc ceo gulliver says reports on his tax affairs do not impact his ability to run bank, says he considers honk kong as home
* Hsbc ceo gulliver says bank does not put advertising alongside hostile news coverage due to commercial reasons
* Hsbc ceo gulliver says past failings of swiss bank are a source of shame for number of people at bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
* Telus recommends that shareholders reject TRC Capital's "mini-tender offer"