* Furse quits Bank of England role to chair HSBC unit
* FPC role involved setting UK's bank capital rules
* Furse wanted "more active role" than FPC position
* Lawmakers had "serious concerns" about BoE appointment
By Andrew MacAskill and Huw Jones
LONDON, Nov 1 HSBC, Europe's biggest
bank, has appointed Clara Furse, a former chief executive of the
London Stock Exchange, to chair its ring-fenced UK
retail business.
Furse stepped down from her role as a member of the Bank of
England's Financial Policy Committee on Tuesday in order to take
the job at HSBC, where she will oversee its British retail
banking and wealth management, commercial banking and global
private banking operations.
"We are thrilled to have secured Clara as chairman of the
HSBC UK board," Group Chairman Douglas Flint said in a
statement. "She brings unrivalled knowledge of the UK's
financial markets, systems and regulatory architecture."
Furse faces a three-month cooling-off period after leaving
the BoE before she can start at HSBC. Her role on the FPC
involved setting the regulatory framework for British banks.
Britain's ring-fencing rules aim to avoid a repeat of the
2008 financial crisis, when banks' bad bets in wholesale
financial markets put ordinary depositors' cash at risk, and led
to big taxpayer-funded bailouts.
The rules apply to all banks in Britain that have both
retail and commercial or investment banking activities.
HSBC's ring-fenced bank will be headquartered in Birmingham
from 2018, a year before the separation of the business has to
take place.
Furse struggled initially to convince UK lawmakers that she
was suitable as a member of the FPC, a new watchdog launched in
2013 which at the time needed to muster credibility quickly.
After an awkward session before parliament's Treasury Select
Committee, lawmakers said they had "serious concerns" about
Furse's appointment to the new watchdog.
This they said related to her lack of awareness about the
importance of asserting the FPC's independence, and her role as
a non-executive director at Fortis, the Belgian bank that had to
be bailed out in the financial crisis.
On her reappointment to the FPC, lawmakers said in March
this year that some of her responses to their questions "were a
source of concern", and that she made no reference to potential
risks from Brexit in her written evidence.
In a statement released by the BoE, Furse said she would
miss the FPC's "intense and important deliberations", but wanted
to play "a more active and direct role in supporting the UK's
economic ambitions at a time of great change".
Furse also made it clear in March that she believed there
should be no rush to force banks to hold more capital because
she worried that an increase in the requirement could choke off
more lending.
The FPC went ahead with implementing a gradual rise in
capital requirements, a policy which was then scrapped in the
light of the June referendum vote to leave the European Union.
When Furse, a former derivatives trader, headed the London
Stock Exchange she lost out in 2001 to Paris-based Euronext
in a fierce battle to acquire London's LIFFE
derivatives exchange, despite making a higher bid.
Failing to acquire LIFFE left the LSE vulnerable and led to
Furse fighting off a series of takeover bids before stepping
down in 2009. She was succeeded by Xavier Rolet, who negotiated
this year's deal to merge the LSE with Deutsche Boerse
.
