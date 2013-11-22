BRIEF-Qatar's Ezdan issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 mln
* Issues second phase of sukuk program with amount of $500 million 5-year RegS only sukuk offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
LONDON Nov 22 HSBC Holdings plans to take more lending risks in retail banking and wealth management to accelerate its revenue growth, the head of the business said on Friday.
"We are exploring the potential to take more credit risk as we head into next year," John Flint, head of retail banking and wealth management (RBWM), told analysts via a webcast.
Flint said losses from bad loans are under control in most of the bank's markets, but said the increased risk appetite could be restricted by regulatory changes in some markets.
He said there had been no change to HSBC's targets to add $3 billion in extra wealth management revenues and deliver a return on risk weighted assets of 5-5.5 percent by 2016, compared with 4.9 percent in the first nine months of this year.
* Completes merger of First Gulf Bank and National Bank of Abu Dhabi by issuing 1.254 new NBAD share for each 1 FGB share, for FGB shareholders as of close of 30 March 2017
DUBAI, April 2 Stock markets in the Gulf will likely start the second quarter on Sunday on a weak footing, after crude oil prices traded within a narrow range and global shares fell on profit taking.