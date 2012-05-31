LONDON May 31 Mark Stadler, previously head of HSBC's private bank for the Middle East and North Africa, is moving to Moscow next month to become chief executive of the Russian business, a person familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Stadler, also a former head of HSBC's London-based financial institutions group, moved to the Middle East about a year ago, but had been temporarily running the British private bank for the last few months, the person said.

HSBC last year pulled out of retail banking in Russia, opting to focus instead on providing global lending services to industrial and corporate clients.

Its withdrawal comes after Barclays and Santander scaled back plans to open retail banks in the country.

HSBC could not immediately be reached for comment.