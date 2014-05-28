* Asia Pacific banking head Russell Julius in unrelated move
By Lawrence White
HONG KONG, May 28 HSBC Holdings Plc has
hired Jason Rynbeck as its head of mergers and acquisitions for
Asia-Pacific, sources with direct knowledge of the matter told
Reuters on Wednesday, a few weeks after he left British rival
Barclays Plc.
Rynbeck will join HSBC later this year after a period of
leave following his exit from Barclays, one of the people said.
In a separate move, HSBC's head of banking for Asia Pacific
Russell Julius will be transferred to a London-based role at the
bank, the people said.
Julius will work within HSBC's commercial banking division
in Europe to encourage corporate clients to use the British
lender's investment banking services, the sources added.
A spokesman for HSBC declined to comment on the moves.
Julius declined to comment when reached by mobile phone. Calls
to Rynbeck's mobile went unanswered.
Rynbeck left Barclays on May 8, Reuters previously reported,
amid a global shrinking of the British lender's investment bank.
Rynbeck will replace former Goldman Sachs banker George
Davidson in his new role at HSBC. Davidson will become a vice
chairman for mergers and acquisitions at HSBC in Asia Pacific,
one of the people said.
HSBC last year leapfrogged investment banking rivals
including Goldman Sachs to land in the top five for Asian M&A
advisory for the first time, boosted by its ability to provide
funding for clients and a string of deals in India and Hong
Kong.
Since then HSBC has worked on top Asia deals including
China's COFCO Corp buying a 51 percent stake in Dutch
grain trader Nidera, and Singapore state investor
Temasek's investment in Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's
A.S. Watson.
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver is on a drive to draw
more commercial banking clients worldwide to increase their
investment banking business with the bank.
(Reporting by Lawrence White; Editing by Miral Fahmy)