HONG KONG May 30 HSBC has introduced
stricter rules for the use of safety-deposit boxes in Hong Kong,
which customers use to store valuables but which are at risk of
being abused for money laundering and terrorism financing.
Safety boxes offer clients who lease them the possibility to
store items such a jewels, art or any other valuable in a
private and highly secure place, for instance a bank's vault.
"The nature of a safe deposit locker means it has the
potential for misuse for criminal purposes," HSBC, Hong Kong's
biggest bank, said in an emailed statement in on Monday.
"We have introduced several clauses to the conditions of
lease for safe lockers to further strengthen our defences
against financial crime and to enable us to co-operate with law
enforcement agencies when required."
HSBC, which is also Europe's biggest bank by assets, did not
elaborate on the changes that it was introducing or whether the
new terms were being changed elsewhere. But it said the new,
stricter rules, would apply also to old-time customers who
started to lease the safety locker before December 18, 2014.
A report commissioned by the federal government of
Switzerland highlighted in December how in certain circumstances
safety boxes can be vulnerable to financial crimes.
HSBC agreed in 2012 to pay $1.92 billion in U.S. fines for
failing to stop hundreds of millions of dollars in drug money
from flowing through the bank in Mexico, and has promised to fix
the problems.
The bank, which has also been caught up in a tax evasion
scandal at its Swiss unit, has since been carrying out a
thorough exercise to upgrade its compliance and risk globally.
HSBC said it was reaching out to customers asking them not
to deposit any property of illegal nature such as illegal drugs,
offensive weapons, stolen property or guns.
Holdings which could become a nuisance, for instance
explosives were also not allowed.
Earlier on Monday, the South China Morning Post reported
that HSBC has been sending letters to clients mentioning the
tighter rules as of last month.
