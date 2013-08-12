Sunfeast-branded instant past meals, which are part of a line of fast-moving consumer goods owned by Indian cigarette maker ITC, are displayed for sale at a grocery store in Mumbai May 17, 2013. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Reuters Market Eye - HSBC upgrades ITC Ltd (ITC.NS) to "overweight" from "neutral", while maintaining its target price of 400 rupees, citing prospects of earnings growth "resilience."

Although HSBC says it expects discretionary spending in India to remain "lacklustre" amid a "challenging" economic environment, it says the recent correction in ITC makes it attractive.

"Our strategy is to pick long term winners that still build in reasonable growth expectations and offer earnings growth resilience in this uncertain economic climate," HSBC said.

ITC shares are trading up nearly 1 percent at 10.04 a.m.

(Reporting by Abhishek Vishnoi)