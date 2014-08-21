Aug 21 Uncertainty over Scotland's currency
arrangements could prompt capital flight from the country,
leaving its financial system in a "parlous state," Douglas
Flint, chairman of HSBC Holdings Plc, wrote in a column
on Thursday in the Telegraph newspaper in Britain.
Flint said that sterling currency union was the anchor from
which Scotland derives its economic success and financial
stability.
Flint, chairman of Europe's biggest bank, said the decision
by three major political parties to rule out a currency union
with an independent Scotland was "wholly consistent with the
actions that have been taken in the aftermath of the financial
crisis" and "with the knowledge gained from recent events in the
eurozone."
The question of whether Scotland could keep the pound if it
voted on Sept. 18 to leave the United Kingdom has hampered
independence campaigners. The British government has said no and
Bank of England Governor Mark Carney has warned of difficulties
in monetary union.
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)