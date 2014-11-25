BRIEF-Pioneer Foods withdraws cautionary statement due to sovereign debt downgrade
* Due to recent sovereign debt rating downgrades in South Africa, potential for additional downgrades, parties have decided to discontinue negotiations at this time
WASHINGTON Nov 25 HSBC Holdings plc will pay $12.5 million to resolve claims that its Swiss private bank advised American clients without registering to do so, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said on Tuesday.
HSBC Private Bank agreed to admit wrongdoing to settle the claims, the agency said.
* Given that pioneer foods have withdrawn their cautionary announcement, caution is no longer required when dealing in securities