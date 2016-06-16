Tata Steel agrees British pensions deal
LONDON Tata Steel has agreed the key commercial terms of a deal to cut benefits and improve the funding position of its British pension scheme, the Indian company said on Tuesday.
A unit of HSBC Holdings Plc (HSBA.L) on Thursday said it will pay $1.575 billion to end a long-running securities fraud class action stemming from the acquisition of the Household International consumer finance business more than a decade ago.
HSBC Finance Corp said the settlement is subject to court approval and expected to result in a roughly $585 million pretax charge in the second quarter, including legal fees and expenses.
NEW DELHI The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) searched the homes of former finance minister P. Chidambaram and his son on Tuesday, in a probe into suspected criminal misconduct related to approvals of investment deals.