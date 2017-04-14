April 14 HSBC Holdings Plc has agreed
to pay about $2 million to settle a civil fraud lawsuit that
alleged the bank improperly attempted to get reimbursement from
the federally backed U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) on
bad loans it knew were based on fraudulent or potentially
fraudulent information.
Under the SBAExpress loan program, designed to help startups
and small businesses, the SBA guarantees up to half the value of
loans made to companies by lenders such as HSBC.
According to a complaint made by the U.S. government in
federal court in Manhattan, HSBC sought reimbursement for 42
defaulted loans without revealing that borrowers may have
submitted false information to the bank to obtain many of the
loans, or that the bank had included them on an internal list of
fraudulent or potentially fraudulent loans.
The case was initially brought by a whistleblower under the
False Claims Act, and the U.S. government intervened in the
case.
As part of the settlement, HSBC admitted and accepted
responsibility for not informing the SBA of all of the facts
indicating that borrowers may have submitted false information
on the loans, or that it had identified these loans as
fraudulent or potentially fraudulent. (bit.ly/2pfnq9a)
An HSBC spokesman did not immediately respond to a request
for comment.
