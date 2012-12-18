MADRID Dec 18 A former HSBC worker
wanted in Switzerland on allegations of leaking data on
thousands of Swiss accounts to French tax authorities was
released from jail pending extradition proceedings, Spain's high
court ruled on Tuesday.
The court said Herve Falciani, who has been in custody in
Spain since July 1, can remain in liberty while courts continue
to review Switzerland's request that he be extradited to face
charges there.
Falciani - who has dual Italian and French nationality -
must remain in Spain and check in twice a week with judicial
authorities. The Spanish court said that the extradition
proceedings were taking a long time and that Falciani was
cooperating with European financial and tax authorities.
Swiss authorities allege Falciani passed confidential data
he took from up to 24,000 bank accounts of British lender HSBC
in Geneva to French tax authorities, breaching Swiss banking
secrecy laws.
In 2009, Falciani admitted leaking the data, telling France
2 television the action was his civic duty.
Falciani was arrested in Barcelona after entering Spain in
late July this year.
Members of Spain's protest movement Los Indignados have
called for Falciani's release, seeing him as a hero in the fight
against tax evasion.
Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore banking sector, built on
strict secrecy laws, has come under pressure as governments
around the world try to clamp down on tax avoidance in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
(Reporting by Fiona Ortiz; Editing by Louise Heavens)