MADRID, April 15 A former HSBC employee wanted
in Switzerland on allegations of stealing data on tens of
thousands of bank accounts came before a Spanish court on Monday
for extradition proceedings, arguing he was a whistleblower
fighting corruption.
The data caused a sensation in 2010 when it ended up in the
hands of tax authorities in France, Italy, Spain and other
European countries, which have used it to go after billions of
euros in lost taxes.
Switzerland has asked for Herve Falciani, who has Italian
and French citizenship, to be extradited to face charges there
of violating Swiss banking secrecy laws.
Three judges from Spain's High Court heard testimony from
Falciani as well as a French prosecutor, Spanish tax authorities
and a government lawyer before adjourning on Monday to consider
the case.
They did not hear testimony from Switzerland or HSBC
, and officials from both could not immediately be
reached for comment.
The lawyer for the Spanish state argued against extraditing
Falciani.
"We can't punish people who, when they observe criminal
conduct where they work, denounce it to the authorities,"
Dolores Delgado, state lawyer, told the court.
Falciani told the judges he had leaked the information to
fight against a non-transparent system at the bank that made it
easy for crime to be committed.
"I want to reiterate my disposition to fully cooperate with
all my experience, not only with the European judicial
authorities but especially with the first people who should be
interested - the Swiss authorities and the Luxembourg
authorities who are even more opaque," he said, speaking in
French through a Spanish interpreter.
He told the judges in a courtroom in San Fernando de
Henares, outside Madrid, he had received no remuneration for
providing the data to France and other governments.
Switzerland's $2 trillion offshore banking sector, built on
strict secrecy laws, has come under pressure as governments
around the world try to clamp down on tax avoidance in the
aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis.
On Friday the European Union's six biggest countries agreed
to cooperate in the fight against tax havens, piling pressure on
Austria to follow Luxembourg in ending bank secrecy. Tax evasion
deprives EU governments of roughly 1 trillion euros ($1.3
trillion) annually.
Falciani, who worked as a computer technician for HSBC,
collected the data on account-holders from 2006 to 2008, when
HSBC discovered the data leak. In 2009 Falciani fled to France
while he was under investigation by the bank.
Falciani told the judges that he had fully collaborated with
French authorities so that they could use the encrypted data to
pursue tax evaders.
HSBC says information on 24,000 client accounts was
involved. French officials have said it was more than four times
that many.
Former Spanish tax authorities told the judges that they had
used Falciani's data, which they received from France, to pursue
hundreds of tax evaders.
Falciani travelled to Spain by boat in July 2012 and was
arrested in Barcelona on an international warrant seeking his
extradition to Switzerland.
He was held in custody until December, when he was given
conditional release pending the extradition proceedings.