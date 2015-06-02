* Investors believe HSBC bosses need to announce bold moves
By Sinead Cruise and Steve Slater
LONDON, June 2 No longer feared as "too big to
fail", shareholders are weighing whether HSBC is now "too big to
succeed", and want to know next week how the bank's bosses
propose to increase profitability at a sprawling group beset by
huge costs.
Investors believe CEO Stuart Gulliver and Chairman Douglas
Flint need to announce bold moves to restore the London-based
bank's flagging fortunes at a strategy day on June 9.
While shareholders accept not all their concerns will be
answered at the meeting, they say no action can be too big to
debate, including a break-up of Europe's largest lender.
"This investor day is potentially a very significant event,"
said Chris White, head of UK equities at Premier Asset
Management, which owns HSBC stock. "The world has moved against
them and HSBC has to try to react to that. That is why we could
end up seeing some quite radical surgery here."
HSBC largely had a less troubled global crisis than its
peers, some of which were bailed out by governments fearing they
could drag down the financial system due to their great size.
It needed no such help, partly thanks to its extensive
global business which offset heavy losses in the United States
and Europe. But it is the expense and difficulty of maintaining
this global reach that is now worrying investors.
Tougher banking regulation imposed since the 2008-09 crisis
has hurt HSBC deeply. Watchdogs have exposed weak supervisory
links between some far-flung operations and the London central
command of what once called itself "the world's local bank" to
advertise its expertise in a wide range of countries.
HSBC has paid around $8.6 billion in fines for a series of
compliance failures. These include allowing money laundering in
Mexico and doing business with the likes of Iran, Libya and
Sudan in violation of sanctions. Now it faces allegations that
its Swiss private banking unit helped clients to dodge tax.
The bill for fines is modest compared with the $14 billion
paid by Barclays or no less than $80 billion by Bank of America.
But coupled with low interest rates, the soaring cost of
ensuring compliance across more than 70 countries has put
profitability and return targets under pressure and raised
questions on whether such global reach is worth the expense.
VAST AND COMPLEX
HSBC's first-quarter pretax profit rose a better than
expected 4 percent from a year earlier to $7.1 billion after a
bounce in investment banking revenue offset the rising
compliance costs.
HSBC doesn't publish a single separate figure for the cost
of its regulatory programmes and compliance, which can include
fines, legal advice and hiring staff to ensure it doesn't break
the rules. However, it has said this was one of the reasons why
adjusted group operating expenses rose 6.1 percent year-on-year
in 2014 to $37.9 billion.
Analysts such as Thomas Stoegner and Ken Ang at Macquarie
say the costs of running such a vast and complex global network
have begun to overshadow any potential financial benefits.
"There is the risk that HSBC simply accepts to barely earn
its CoE (cost of equity) just to keep the global empire
together," they said, pointing out the high cost to investors
and adding that it was "sleep walking towards a break-up".
At the Reuters Global Financial Regulation Summit last month
Flint acknowledged the challenge to prove its worth.
"The challenge and the responsibility of management is to
demonstrate that scale has benefits. You can make the case that
it is good for customers but can you make the same case that it
is for shareholders?" Flint said, accepting that investors were
increasingly asking that question.
HSBC declined to comment for this article.
BOLD ACTION NEEDED
Gulliver has already pulled the bank out of 77 countries or
businesses through sales or closures since becoming CEO just
over four years ago. This has marked a notable departure from
HSBC's long history of accelerating growth via acquisitions.
He has cut more than $5 billion in annual costs and Hugh
Young, head of Aberdeen Asset Management Asia, a top 10
shareholder, said the bank needed to "go on tidying".
But others believe HSBC hasn't gone far or fast enough to
shrink its $2.6 trillion balance sheet compared with Barclays
or the bailed-out Royal Bank of Scotland.
"June 9th will be some of what the market wants but not
all," said one of the bank's 30 largest investors, who declined
to be named. "Rather, I would expect management to acknowledge
an openness to further restructuring," he said, adding: "The
range of views on the board means that nothing ever happens as
quickly as the market would like."
HSBC is expected to update investors on progress in selling
operations in Brazil and Turkey, and how it plans to overhaul
its U.S. and Mexican businesses to pare back costs and improve
returns.
But shareholders want to hear how Gulliver intends to wield
the axe in global banking and markets (GB&M), the investment
bank he ran for five years, particularly in its credit and rates
teams, according to some analysts.
The bank declined to comment on a Sky News report on Monday
that citing unidentified sources as saying it was planning
between 10,000 and 20,000 job losses. It is unclear how many of
those cuts have already been announced.
"THIS NO LONGER WORKS"
GB&M made $5.9 billion, or roughly a third of group profits
last year, but it accounts for 42 percent of the bank's total
assets on a risk-weighted basis. That gap is likely to widen as
capital rules bite into trading activities, analysts said.
Moreover, GB&M's returns on risk-weighted assets (RoRWA)
were just 1.2 percent last year and dragged group RoRWA to 1.5
percent, well below Gulliver's target of 2.2-2.6 percent.
Slashing the size of GB&M should reassure investors on the
regulatory and compliance bill, which pushed group costs to 67
percent of revenues last year compared with a mid-50s target.
"The GB&M business was built for a prior regulatory
environment. We have to have acknowledgement from HSBC that this
no longer works and that something needs to be done about that,"
said Rob James, analyst in the UK equities team at Old Mutual
Global Investors, another investor in the bank.
"Rather than the geographical split that has been mentioned,
I think it is more reasonable to consider a functional split
between wholesale and retail," he added.
Offloading uncompetitive regions and non-core businesses
such as its principal investments portfolio should allow HSBC to
devote greater resource to its strengths, namely its Asian and
commercial banking business, investors said.
RoRWA in its Asian division have averaged 3.8 percent in the
last three years.
Gulliver is also expected to address the question of whether
HSBC should move its headquarters from to Asia, most likely Hong
Kong, where it was based until 1993. Tax demands
on British banks are rising while regulations will force them to
separate their retail banking operations from 2019.
(Additional reporting by Lawrence White in Hong Kong and Matt
Scuffham in London; editing by David Stamp)