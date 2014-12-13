ZURICH Dec 13 The Swiss private banking arm of
HSBC Holdings Plc is not for sale, its head said in a
newspaper interview published on Saturday.
Asked whether HSBC wanted to sell its Swiss business, Franco
Morra, chief executive of HSBC Private Bank (Switzerland), told
Swiss newspaper Finanz und Wirtschaft: "The Swiss business of
HSBC is not for sale."
He said the bank was growing. "We're concentrating on
customers in 29 markets who invest at least 5 million Swiss
francs with us," he said.
HSBC said in June it was selling $12.5 billion of private
banking assets in Switzerland to Liechtenstein's biggest bank
LGT Group Foundation but was committed to
Switzerland as an international centre for its global private
banking business.
HSBC's Swiss arm is currently subject of several tax
investigations, including in the United States, France and
Belgium.
Morra said he was hopeful these issues would be solved
quickly. "We have good reasons for that, particularly in the
United States," he said, adding the bank was cooperating closely
with authorities in the hope of solving the issue in the near
future.
Last month, HSBC Holdings was fined $12.5 million by the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission resolve charges that its
Swiss private banking business illegally offered services to
U.S. clients without being properly registered.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz. Editing by Jane Merriman)