* CEO apologises in full-page newspaper advertisments
* Accused in media of helping clients to evade tax
* Has admitted failings in compliance and controls
By Paul Sandle and Steve Slater
LONDON, Feb 15 HSBC apologised to
customers and investors on Sunday for past practices at its
Swiss private bank after allegations that it helped hundreds of
clients to dodge taxes.
Europe's largest bank said in full-page advertisements in
British newspapers that recent media coverage that focused on
the Swiss operation and financial affairs of some of its clients
had been a painful experience and that standards in place today
"were not universally in place" in the past.
"We therefore offer our sincerest apologies," the
advertisment said. It is addressed to customers, shareholders
and colleagues and is signed by Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver.
Most of the message echoes an email sent to staff on Friday,
when Gulliver said that the bank had sometimes failed to live up
to the standards expected of it.
HSBC has admitted failings in compliance and controls in its
Swiss private bank after the media allegations that it may have
enabled clients to conceal millions of dollars of assets, though
Gulliver said that many people alleged to have been customers
had long since left and some never were clients.
The disclosures have sparked a political row in Britain over
practices at HSBC and whether tax authorities had done enough to
pursue possible wrongdoers.
Britain's Treasury Committee has called the bank's chairman
and chief executive to give evidence on the matter on Feb. 25,
according to a memo seen by Reuters on Friday.
'EXPLANATION NEEDED'
Business minister Vince Cable said that he is seeking
reassurance that such practices have been consigned to history.
"It's one thing to say that these things happened 10 years
ago, and we do need a proper explanation of that, but what is
absolutely essential is that the practices are not continuing,"
Cable told the Murnaghan show on Sky News, adding that he had
written to HSBC.
Cable also said that the tax authorities need to take a
firmer approach.
"The treatment of small people and poor people is very
severe, but the big fish -- the companies and rich individuals
-- are not being treated as seriously," Cable said. "That is
wrong and it must change."
The revelations have proved embarrassing for a government
that included HSBC's former boss Stephen Green as minister for
trade from 2011 to 2013.
"(Green) hasn't yet spoken on his role in the matter and I
would certainly like him to do so," Cable said on Sunday.
Green stepped down as chairman of financial services lobby
group TheCityUK on Saturday.
The bank said that the vast majority of the 140 people named
in reports as customers of its Swiss bank had left and that it
has since established much tighter controls on who it accepts as
customers.
"We have absolutely no appetite to do business with clients
who are evading their taxes or who fail to meet our financial
crime compliance standards," Gulliver said.
Opposition Labour leader Ed Miliband said on Saturday that
he would implement a "root and branch reform" of tax
authorities' approach to avoidance if Labour wins the next
election.
