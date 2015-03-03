LONDON, March 3 HSBC's faces a second
grilling by British lawmakers on Monday as fallout from the
bank's Swiss tax scandal continues.
Parliament's Public Accounts Committee said it will question
HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver, former group general
manager of its global private banking arm Chris Meares, and
independent non-executive director Rona Fairhead at 1515 GMT on
March 9.
The bank has admitted that past failings at its Swiss
private banking arm allowed clients to dodge taxes.
Gulliver and HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint were questioned at
length by parliament's Treasury Select Committee on Feb. 25,
when Flint said the people most responsible for the failings
were local management.
The committee will also grill Edward Troup, a top official
at Britain's tax authority HMRC, and Dave Hartnett, a former
senior HMRC official.
(Reporting by Huw Jones, editing by Louise Heavens)