Nov 27 Herve Falciani, an ex-employee of HSBC's
Geneva private bank who leaked information on clients
and their tax situation, has been sentenced to five years in
prison for aggravated industrial espionage, the bank said on
Friday.
HSBC said it welcomed the ruling on Falciani, who had been
on trial in Switzerland.
HSBC's Swiss unit has been in the spotlight since 2008, when
Falciani, a former IT employee there, fled Geneva with files
that were leaked to the media and were alleged to show evidence
of tax evasion by clients. French newspaper Le Monde has said it
identified more than 106,000 clients.
Falciani, who is based in France, did not attend his trial.
(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Susan Thomas)