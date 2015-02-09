LONDON Feb 9 A panel of British lawmakers said
on Monday they planned to open an inquiry into HSBC Holdings
Plc, after media reports that the bank helped wealthy
customers dodge taxes and conceal millions of dollars of assets.
The British bank admitted compliance failings by its Swiss
subsidiary on Monday, following reports based on documents
obtained by the International Consortium of Investigative
Journalists that alleged the bank had helped clients hide money
from tax authorities across Europe.
"Today's shocking revelations about HSBC further expose a
secretive global industry serving a wealthy elite," Margaret
Hodge, a Labour party member and chair of the Public Accounts
Committee, said in a speech to a meeting outside the chamber in
the Houses of Parliament.
"The Public Accounts Committee will be launching an urgent
inquiry to which we will require HSBC to give evidence - and we
will order them if necessary".
Tax avoidance has become a hot political issue before a
general election due in May of this year. The opposition Labour
party accuses the ruling Conservative party of being the party
of hedge funds and "tax avoiders".
(Reporting by Tom Bergin; Editing by Larry King)