MUMBAI Feb 24 Indian tax officials searched the
Mumbai headquarters of HSBC Holdings PLC last week as
part of a probe related to allegations that the bank's Swiss
business helped clients dodge taxes, a person with knowledge of
the matter said on Tuesday.
The search came as HSBC prepared to release its annual
report on Monday, in which the bank said it had received a
request for information from Indian tax authorities.
India's cash-strapped government is cracking down on tax
evasion as a means of boosting revenue. In October, it said the
state was prosecuting several individuals on suspicion of having
undeclared assets outside the country.
Its pursuit of Europe's biggest bank comes after details of
HSBC's Swiss private banking operations and top clients were
widely published in the media, sparking regulatory inquiries
worldwide that could result in significant fines.
India, Asia's third-largest economy, is the only Asian
nation to aggressively investigate HSBC relating to allegations
of helping customers pay less tax. The bank's Swiss client list
numbered 1,195 wealthy Indians, the Indian Express newspaper
reported.
"Tax department officials visited the bank's headquarters
last week in Mumbai, and asked for documents related to this
case," said the person, who was not authorised to speak with
media on the matter and so declined to be identified.
HSBC said, without elaborating, that it is cooperating with
Indian authorities.
On Monday, HSBC's chief executive said allegations about its
Geneva-based private banking arm, raided last week by Swiss
officials and now the subject of a British inquiry, had damaged
HSBC's image and brought "shame" on the bank.
HSBC said authorities in countries including Belgium,
France, Switzerland, Argentina and India were investigating or
reviewing the local operations of its Swiss private bank in
connection with allegations of tax evasion or tax fraud, money
laundering and unlawful cross-border banking solicitation.
HSBC said there was a high degree of uncertainty regarding
the terms, timing and size of potential penalties.
