Feb 25 (Reuters) -

* Hsbc ceo gulliver says he and others have worked tirelessly in last 4 1/2 years to make hsbc fit for purpose

* Hsbc chairman flint says list of regulatory failings and investigations on bank "is a terrible list"

* Hsbc chairman flint says more than halfway through restructuring and simplifying bank, still work to do

* Hsbc chairman flint says "i sincerely hope there are no more skeletons" in regard to past problems