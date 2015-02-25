* HSBC is more than halfway through clean up, more to do
* Bosses reject calls from MPs to step down
* Chairman, CEO say take collective blame for failings
(Adds HMRC announcement on meeting, Breakingviews link)
By Steve Slater and Huw Jones
LONDON, Feb 25 HSBC bosses rejected
calls from British lawmakers for them to quit over the bank's
Swiss tax scandal, but said they were having to clean up after a
"terrible list" of control and compliance failings.
HSBC Chairman Douglas Flint and Chief Executive Stuart
Gulliver told a panel of UK lawmakers they shared collective
responsibility for failings at HSBC's Swiss bank that allowed
clients to dodge taxes.
"It clearly was unacceptable, we very much regret this and
it has damaged HSBC's reputation," Gulliver told the Treasury
Committee with regard to practices in its Swiss bank in the
mid-2000s.
"I am responsible for clearing it up. I have made
substantial changes," he said.
Europe's biggest bank has admitted failings in compliance
and controls in its Swiss private bank after media reports said
it helped wealthy customers conceal millions of dollars of
assets in a period up to 2007.
It adds to a long list of banking scandals that have emerged
since the financial crisis, including several at HSBC. The bank
was fined $1.9 billion two years ago by U.S. authorities for lax
controls that allowed criminals to launder money and was also
hit with a $611 million penalty by regulators in November for
alleged manipulation of currency markets.
"It's a terrible list," Flint said when a UK member of
parliament read out the recent fines and investigations.
He said the bank was more than halfway through a
transformation to make it simpler and create more central
control. "I sincerely hope there are no more skeletons," Flint
added.
MORAL AUTHORITY
Flint said the allegations of wrongdoing had had a
devastating impact on the bank's reputation that would take time
to rebuild.
This has also caused a political storm in Britain ahead of
an election in May. The opposition Labour Party has criticised
Prime Minister David Cameron for appointing former HSBC Chairman
Stephen Green as a trade minister after he left the bank.
Green was responsible along with the rest of the management
team for the control environment at the time, but Flint said the
people most responsible for the Swiss bank failings were local
management.
Gulliver's own tax affairs have been thrust into the centre
of the scandal after Britain's Guardian newspaper said he had
sheltered millions of pounds in HSBC's Swiss private bank via a
Panamanian company.
"Do you have the moral authority to carry on this change
process at HSBC?" one of the lawmakers asked him during an often
hostile grilling lasting almost two hours.
Gulliver denied any wrongdoing and said being domiciled in
Hong Kong did not represent aggressive tax avoidance. He said he
had paid all his UK taxes and opened his Swiss account via a
Panama company so colleagues could not see his finances.
Gulliver has said the failings in Switzerland were in the
past and that the business there had since been transformed.
He was appointed CEO of HSBC in 2011 and has sold or closed
77 businesses and axed more than 50,000 jobs at the bank as part
of a restructuring of the group.
HSBC's Swiss bank is under investigation by a number of
countries, including France and Belgium, and tax authorities in
Argentina, Switzerland and India are also investigating the
allegations of tax evasion.
Britain's financial watchdog is looking at standards at the
Swiss bank, but no UK authority has announced any criminal
probe.
HMRC, Britain's tax authority, has faced criticism for not
being tough enough on tax avoiders or the bank itself. One UK
individual has been prosecuted and HMRC has reclaimed 135
million pounds ($209.34 million) from names on the HSBC list,
including 15 million pounds in penalties.
Lin Homer, chief executive of HMRC, said the data provided
on the HSBC Swiss bank clients was of poor quality and
authorities had pursued everybody they believes owed tax from
the Swiss data received. "We broadly think we have got it all,"
she told the panel of lawmakers.
HMRC said in a statement the Swiss data can be shared with
other government agencies and it will meet next week with the
Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority, the Crown
Prosecution Service, City of London Police, the National Crime
Agency and EuroJust.
($1 = 0.6449 pounds)
(Editing by Sinead Cruise and Elaine Hardcastle)