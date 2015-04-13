(Corrects to show two years suspended not one year in second
PARIS, April 13 A Paris court on Monday found
the heiress of the Nina Ricci perfume and fashion business
guilty of tax fraud in a high-profile trial prompted by leaked
lists of people who used the services of HSBC bank in
Switzerland.
Arlette Ricci, 73-year-old granddaughter of Nina Ricci, was
sentenced to three years in jail, including two suspended, and
ordered to pay a fine of 1 million euros ($1.05 million) in a
verdict read out by a judge at a criminal court.
She was tried on charges that she hid more than $22 million
from the French tax authorities using accounts and offshore
entities based in Panama.
HSBC's Swiss subsidiary is itself being pursued by French
magistrates who suspect it of large-scale tax fraud. HSBC
Holdings Plc was ordered last week to post a bail bond of 1
billion euros to cover possible fines in a move it said was
legally groundless.
In an affair dubbed "Swissleaks", HSBC's Swiss private bank
unit is being pursued along with scores of wealthy individuals
whose names appeared on lists of some 3,000 client names leaked
to French authorities by a former HSBC employee, Herve Falciani.
