MADRID, June 3 Spanish police visited
Santander's headquarters on Friday as part of a money
laundering probe triggered by leaks of sensitive tax information
from HSBC'S Swiss private bank.
A High Court spokesman said police, acting on the
instruction of the court, had sought documents related to a
number of accounts during a visit to Santander's Madrid
headquarters, but did not elaborate.
Police confirmed the visit but declined to comment on the
nature of the investigation. The probe is linked to tax
avoidance but how much money is involved is unclear at this
stage, a court source said.
Santander did not return several calls to seek comment. An
HSBC spokeswoman in London declined to comment.
The Spanish investigation began after Herve Falciani, a
former IT employee at HSBC's Geneva private bank, leaked
information on clients and their tax situation. The French daily
Le Monde has said it identified more than 106,000 clients.
Falciani has said he is a whistleblower trying to help
governments track down citizens who used Swiss accounts to evade
tax. France, Austria, Belgium and Argentina have also launched
their own investigations.
Swiss authorities say Falciani is a thief who betrayed his
employer. He was sentenced to five years in prison for in a
Swiss trial last year aggravated industrial espionage.
However, he may not serve time in Switzerland since he lives
in France and there are no legal proceedings against him in
there. France does not typically extradite its own citizens.
