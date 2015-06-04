GENEVA, June 4 Geneva's prosecutor said on
Thursday the settlement with HSBC over its Swiss
private bank does not affect its employees.
"The solution found concerns only criminal responsibility of
the bank ... This closing of the affair absolutely does not
affect former employees," Geneva's chief prosecutor Yves
Bertossa told a news conference, adding that there have been no
charges against current employees.
Earlier, HSBC said it had agreed to pay the authorities in
Geneva 40 million Swiss francs ($42.80 million) to settle an
investigation into allegations of money laundering at its Swiss
private bank.
($1 = 0.9346 Swiss francs)
