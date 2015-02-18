* Geneva prosecutor opens inquiry into HSBC tax allegations
GENEVA, Feb 18 Geneva's public prosecutor
searched HSBC's lakeside Swiss office on Wednesday
after opening a criminal inquiry into allegations of aggravated
money laundering, the second probe to hit the bank this week.
Europe's largest lender is in regulators' sights after
details about how its Swiss private bank allegedly helped
wealthy clients dodge taxes were leaked to the media and
published last week.
In an unusual move, the Geneva prosecutor's office notified
the media of the raid as it was going on. It searched two HSBC
offices and said its investigation could target individuals, who
would be liable to a fine and up to five years in prison if
found guilty of serious money laundering offences.
"As of now, we aim at securing all the information
concerning the accounts and clients who have been mentioned as
detaining funds resulting from criminal offences," Attorney
General Olivier Jornot told reporters.
"What we are looking for today is not yet proof. What we are
looking for today are all documents, all information which will
then allow us to make an analysis."
HSBC has apologised to customers and investors over the
previous failings of its Swiss business and has said the
operation has since been overhauled.
However, Britain's financial watchdog said on Monday it
would investigate HSBC and focus on its current behaviour.
HSBC's Swiss unit has been in the spotlight since 2008 when
a former IT employee Hérvé Falciani fled Geneva with files which
are alleged to show evidence of tax evasion by clients.
Jornot said Swiss law made it impossible to carry out an
investigation based on stolen evidence but his office could
investigate if it secured the evidence itself.
Falciani's files have been passed by the French tax
authorities to their foreign counterparts around the world. U.S.
officials then opened a criminal investigation and French
magistrates put the bank under formal investigation last
November.
The tax authorities in Belgium, Austria and Argentina are
also looking at the allegations.
HSBC SAYS BUSINESS TRANSFORMED
HSBC's private bank has major operations in Switzerland,
London and Hong Kong, and its chief executive, Peter Boyles, is
based in the lakeside Geneva office. The office employs several
hundred staff, who continued to work on Wednesday.
"We have cooperated continuously with the Swiss authorities
since first becoming aware of the data theft in 2008 and we
continue to cooperate," HSBC said in a statement.
Jornot said that so far he had "no reproach" to make about
the bank's cooperation.
The search at HSBC's lakeside address wrapped up after a few
hours. But at a second HSBC site close to Geneva airport, the
prosecutor and his team were still collecting evidence after 5
p.m. During the afternoon, a van arrived and stacks of white
cardboard boxes full of paper archives were unloaded and
delivered into the building.
The bank has said compliance and controls at its Swiss
private bank in the period up to 2007 fell short of requirements
but the business had been transformed in recent years.
Swiss financial regulator FINMA, which had already
investigated HSBC and criticised its internal controls in 2011,
said it was aware of the proceedings by the Geneva prosecutor
and was in contact with HSBC about it.
A concern for HSBC is that U.S. authorities could look at
re-opening a 2012 deferred prosecution agreement with the bank,
which followed a $1.9 billion fine after it was found to have
helped move hundreds of millions of dollars in illicit drug
money through the U.S. financial system.
The disclosures about the Swiss bank have also caused a
political row in Britain over practices at HSBC and whether its
tax authority had done enough to pursue suspected wrongdoers.
HSBC's shares closed up 0.4 percent at 605.5 pence, having
slipped 2 percent since the first reports based on the leaks
were published 10 days ago.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver has said the recent
allegations had been "painful". They are also expected to
overshadow HSBC's annual results on Monday and Gulliver and
Chairman Douglas Flint are due to testify to British lawmakers
on the Swiss scandal on Feb. 25.
