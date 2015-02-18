BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
Feb 18 HSBC Holdings Plc
* Hsbc says cooperating with swiss authorities after geneva prosecutor opens inquiry into swiss private bank Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
* qtrly average daily volume of metals contracts traded on lme 607,251 lots versus 636,518 lots a year ago