ZURICH Feb 19 Swiss lawmakers plan to question
the country's financial watchdog about HSBC's Swiss
bank to determine whether parliament needs to take a more active
role in investigation of a trove of details on alleged tax
evasion by some of the bank's wealthy clients.
The Alpine nation's banking sector is back in the spotlight
after media reports said that customers of HSBC's Swiss
subsidiary had been helped to conceal millions of dollars of
assets, sparking regulatory inquiries and an admission by
Europe's largest lender of failings in compliance and controls
"The committee wishes to inform itself of the situation
directly in order to be able to judge whether any parliamentary
action is needed in terms of oversight," a control committee of
Switzerland's upper house of parliament said in a statement.
The move is an unusual show of parliamentary influence over
Swiss financial regulator FINMA, which said that it had taken
note of the committee's decision and would make itself available
for inquiries.
In addition to the tax evasion allegations sparked by
whistleblower Herve Falciani, a former IT employee at HSBC, the
bank is also the subject of a separate criminal inquiry into
alleged money laundering, instigated by Geneva's public
prosecutor on Wednesday.
FINMA had first investigated HSBC as long as four years ago,
when it criticised the bank's internal controls, and it said on
Thursday that two previously unpublicised investigations had
found that HSBC violated money laundering guidelines.
The regulator said it had ordered remedial measures, which
HSBC implemented, though FINMA gave no further detail.
"These are cases from the past," the watchdog said on
Thursday. "FINMA has since investigated the bank's anti-money
laundering procedures thoroughly."
The previous investigations have come to light at a time
when FINMA is adopting a far more public approach to sanctioning
errant bankers under new head Mark
Branson.
Ursula Cassani, a professor of law for the University of
Geneva, told Swiss television on Thursday that HSBC could face a
fine of up to 5 million Swiss francs ($5.28 million) if it is
proved to have been complicit in money laundering, adding that
the reputational fallout would be far more damaging.
Any individuals targeted by the criminal inquiry could face
up to five years in prison and a fine if found guilty, according
to the law on aggravated money laundering.
