ZURICH, March 3 Switzerland's Social Democratic
Party wants a parliamentary debate about a scandal surrounding
HSBC's Swiss bank and has accused the country's
financial regulator and attorney general of doing too little to
pursue criminals using offshore accounts.
HSBC has admitted failings in compliance and controls in its
Swiss private bank after media allegations that it may have
enabled clients to conceal millions of dollars of assets.
Europe's largest bank has apologised to customers and investors
over the previous failings of its Swiss business and has said
the operation has since been overhauled.
The Social Democratic Party on Tuesday accused Switzerland's
attorney general of looking the other way on alleged wrongdoing
at HSBC, and said that financial watchdog FINMA did not have the
necessary resources to pursue alleged criminal schemes.
Geneva's public prosecutor searched HSBC's lakeside Swiss
office nearly two weeks ago as part of a criminal inquiry into
allegations of aggravated money laundering.
The SP said HSBC affair was a blemish on Switzerland's
financial centre. "Such a scandal cannot happen again," the
party said in a statement.
A spokesman for FINMA had no comment. A spokeswoman for the
attorney general said it had not yet received indication of a
crime that would require federal, as opposed to cantonal,
prosecution.
The SP called for an interbank warning system for suspected
criminal funds between Switzerland's 300-odd banks, and
criticised the attorney general, which has concentrated
prosecutorial efforts on pursuing whistleblower Herve Falciani,
a former IT employee at HSBC.
"More than five years after this scandal first emerged, the
attorney general is still absorbed with bringing whistleblower
Herve Falciani to trial," the SP said.
Falciani told Swiss television last month that he was
willing to return to Switzerland to stand trial for leaking
confidential client data if he was given assurances that he
would not face immediate arrest.
The SP's demands come nearly two weeks after a parliamentary
committee said it would question FINMA about HSBC's Swiss bank,
which the regulator said it had first investigated as long as
four years ago.
Last month, FINMA revealed that two previously undisclosed
investigations had found that HSBC violated money laundering
guidelines. The regulator said it had ordered remedial measures,
which HSBC implemented.
It also emerged on Tuesday that the chief executive of HSBC
and the former head of its private bank have been called to
testify before a British parliamentary committee next week, the
second such panel to question HSBC executives about the scandal.
