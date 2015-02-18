ZURICH Feb 18 Herve Falciani, the former HSBC
employee who supplied information on the bank's clients
and their tax situation, said he was willing to return to
Switzerland to stand trial if he was given assurances that he
would not face immediate arrest.
Geneva's public prosecutor earlier on Wednesday searched
HSBC's lakeside Swiss office after opening a criminal inquiry
into allegations of aggravated money laundering, which emerged
in 2008 after Falciani fled with files he took from the bank.
"I hope to have the possibility of a right of safe passage
first to attend my trial, I am not trying to dodge my
responsibility," Falciani told Swiss French-language broadcaster
RSR, which said he was speaking from a cafe in Italy.
Under Swiss criminal law, prosecutors may grant a so-called
"safe conduct" preventing its subject from facing arrest.
(Reporting by Stephanie Ulmer-Nebehay in Geneva and Matthias
Blamont in Paris; Writing by Maria Sheahan; editing by Susan
Thomas)