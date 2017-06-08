LONDON, June 8 British authorities have arrested
Stuart Scott, a former senior HSBC executive accused of
participating in a fraudulent scheme involving a $3.5 billion
currency transaction, according to a U.S. court filing seen by
Reuters on Thursday.
Scott was arrested in Britain on Monday following an
extradition request by the U.S. Department of Justice, the
document filed with the court by acting U.S. Attorney Bridget M.
Rohde said.
Scott, HSBC's former head of cash trading for Europe, the
Middle East and Africa, was charged in July last year along with
Mark Johnson, a British citizen who was HSBC's global head of
foreign exchange cash trading and who was arrested in New York.
"Our client strongly denies the allegations. Given there are
ongoing proceedings it would be inappropriate to comment further
at this time," Anne Davies, a lawyer at Gunnercooke who is
representing Scott, said.
HSBC said Scott had left the firm in 2014. "We are unable to
comment further on personnel issues or matters which are the
subject of ongoing legal proceedings," a spokeswoman for the
bank said in an emailed statement.
Scott and Johnson are believed to be the first people to
face U.S. criminal charges arising from an investigation of
foreign-exchange rigging at banks.
The inquiry led to four banks pleading guilty to conspiring
to manipulate currency prices in the United States. HSBC was not
among those banks, but in 2014 agreed to pay $618 million to
resolve related probes by U.S. and British regulators.
Johnson, a British citizen who at the time of his arrest in
2016 was HSBC's global head of foreign exchange cash trading,
has pleaded not guilty to a charge of wire fraud and conspiracy
last August.
Prosecutors said Johnson and Scott in 2011 misused
information provided by a client that hired HSBC to convert $3.5
billion to British pounds in connection with a planned sale of
the client's foreign subsidiaries.
They then used their insider knowledge to trade ahead of the
transaction, causing a spike in the price of the currency that
hurt HSBC's client, prosecutors said.
London police could not immediately confirm Scott's arrest.
Bloomberg News earlier reported Scott's arrest.
(Reporting by Lawrence White in London, additional reporting by
Nate Raymond in Boston and Michael Holden and Kirstin Ridley in
London; Editing by Adrian Croft)