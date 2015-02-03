Feb 3 Hsbc Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :

* Says net income in 2014 virtually unchanged

* To propose dividend of 2.50 euros ($3) per share for FY 2014 (last year: 2.50 euros per share)

* Says preliminary result for 2014 financial year, as expected, only slightly below the level of the previous year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8817 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)