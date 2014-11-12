(Adds statement, details)
ISTANBUL Nov 12 HSBC Turkey said on
Wednesday cyber criminals had stolen the credit card information
of 2.7 million customers in Turkey and that additional security
measures to monitor transactions had been put in place.
In a message to customers on its website, the bank said an
attack on its credit card and debit card systems in Turkey had
been thwarted but card numbers, account numbers, card expiry
dates and customer names had been "compromised".
"There is no financial risk to our customers and there has
been no evidence of any fraud or other suspicious activity
arising from this incident," the statement said.
HSBC has about 3 million customers in Turkey and 330
branches, according to its website.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing
by David Clarke)