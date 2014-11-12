(Adds statement, details)

ISTANBUL Nov 12 HSBC Turkey said on Wednesday cyber criminals had stolen the credit card information of 2.7 million customers in Turkey and that additional security measures to monitor transactions had been put in place.

In a message to customers on its website, the bank said an attack on its credit card and debit card systems in Turkey had been thwarted but card numbers, account numbers, card expiry dates and customer names had been "compromised".

"There is no financial risk to our customers and there has been no evidence of any fraud or other suspicious activity arising from this incident," the statement said.

HSBC has about 3 million customers in Turkey and 330 branches, according to its website. (Reporting by Asli Kandemir; writing by Ece Toksabay; editing by David Clarke)