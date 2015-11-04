ISTANBUL Nov 4 Turkey's Fibabanka has joined
the ranks of banks interested in buying HSBC's Turkish
unit, two sources close to the matter told Reuters, a business
that is also being considered by ING Group.
Sources said late in August that HSBC was dragging its feet
on the sale to ING as the London-based lender was no longer in a
hurry to exit Turkey after securing a hefty $5.2 billion for its
Brazilian unit.
Underscoring that, HSBC Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver on
Monday said the planned sale would take "a little longer".
"Fibabanka has joined those interested in HSBC Turkey. ING
is still among those in the process," said one of the sources,
both of whom declined to be identified because the information
is not yet public.
Established by leading Turkish businessman Husnu Ozyegin in
1987, the Fiba Group is also involved in real estate, retailing,
hotel management and energy. According to its website, Fibabanka
joined the Fiba Group in 2011 and has a network of 67 branches
across Turkey.
ING was one of three banks to submit a non-binding bid in
May, sources previously said. The others were Bahrain's Arab
Banking Corp (ABC) and France's BNP Paribas.
Another source familiar with the matter said: "HSBC gave its
workers the message that operations in Turkey are continuing and
that the Turkish unit should continue its operations with its
2016 targets."
HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, has around 300 retail branches
and corporate and investment banking operations in Turkey. The
Turkish business lost $64 million last year following a $155
million hit at its retail arm after regulatory changes capped
interest rates on credit cards and overdrafts.
(Reporting by Asli Kandemir and Nevzat Devranoglu; Writing by
Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan and Susan Fenton)