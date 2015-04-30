* Selling retail business in Turkey a priority -sources
* Turkey a difficult market for foreign banks
* Political worries have hit confidence in Turkish economy
By Asli Kandemir
ISTANBUL, April 30 HSBC faces a tough
task selling its loss-making retail arm in Turkey, where it has
been hamstrung by tough competition and faces a decline in both
economic growth and investor confidence.
Chief Executive Stuart Gulliver said in February HSBC's four
problem businesses -- Brazil, Mexico, Turkey and the United
States -- needed to improve or be sold.
The bank has started the process of selling the Turkish
retail business, according to four sources with knowledge of the
matter.
That may prove hard as HSBC's network of nearly 300 branches
is not enough to provide a new entrant with sufficient scale,
yet too costly for smaller local players.
"It will not be an easy sale. Big Turkish banks already have
many branches, so buying HSBC's branches would not make much
sense for them," said one of the sources, an investment banker.
"A newcomer would be more interested in buying its banking
licence rather than its branches. There isn't much appetite for
Turkish banks now, and foreign banks aren't sitting on loads of
cash either."
HSBC declined to comment.
To cut costs and reduce complexity, the London-based lender
is pulling out of countries and businesses that are unprofitable
or lack scale. It is also expected to sell its retail arm in
Brazil.
It has the 13th largest branch network in Turkey, well
behind some state-run banks and major private lenders Isbank
and Garanti Bank, whose top shareholder is
Spain's BBVA.
HSBC's Turkish retail business has $4 billion of assets and
could be sold at around book value, meaning the bank would not
see a gain or loss on the sale, analysts at Citi said.
It is keen to keep its profitable commercial and investment
banking businesses in Turkey, but could be forced to sell all of
the units together to draw a buyer, the sources said.
Any foreign interest is likely to come from cash-flush
Chinese or Qatari banks, said one source.
TOUGH MARKET
Turkey remains a difficult market for foreign banks,
particularly in retail lending, where competition is stiff and
local lenders offer sophisticated services such as biometric
ATMs and multiple currency accounts.
HSBC's retail business has lost money for the last three
years, more than doubling losses in 2013 and again in 2014, when
it lost $155 million, hit by regulatory changes capping interest
rates on credit cards and overdrafts.
While investment banking profits have remained stable,
commercial banking has seen profits drop sharply over the last
three years. Overall, HSBC lost $64 million in Turkey last year.
Turkish banks' return on equity (ROE) averaged 11.4 percent
in 2014 and could fall to 10.4 percent this year, according to
the Turkish banks association. Global emerging market banks
average an ROE of around 14 percent according
to Thomson Reuters data.
Politics have also put investors off.
Faced with flagging growth and looming parliamentary
elections, President Tayyip Erdogan has fulminated against high
interest rates and said those who defend them are traitors.
Investor worries about the independence of the central bank
have sent the lira currency down around 14 percent, making it
one of the worst performing emerging market currencies this
year.
In February regulators took control of Islamic lender Bank
Asya, whose profits and capital have been eroded in a
feud between Erdogan and a U.S.-based cleric whose followers
founded the bank.
The struggle shows the potential for political risk to spill
into the financial system, Standard & Poor's has said.
Despite the difficulties, keeping a presence of some sort in
Turkey remains critical for international banks.
"It is important to have a footprint in Turkey therefore an
exit seems less likely," the investment banker said. "They would
like to remain in corporate and commercial banking."
(Additional reporting by Steve Slater and Sinead Cruise in
London and Ebru Tuncay in Istanbul; Writing by David Dolan;
Editing by Keith Weir)