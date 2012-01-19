LONDON Jan 19 HSBC said it will
make 15 billion pounds ($23.1 billion) available for UK
homeowners to borrow this year, potentially providing 150,000
mortgages and likely to increase its share of business in a
shrinking market.
HSBC said its planned lending includes 3 billion pounds for
first-time buyers, potentially for about 27,000 borrowers.
With the UK mortgage market expected to shrink this year,
HSBC said its lending could give it a market share of more than
11 percent of new business. The bank's share of the UK mortgage
market is about 5 percent, but it said it provided about 11
percent of new mortgage lending in the first half of last
year.($1 = 0.6490 British pounds)