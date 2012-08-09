* Reviewing options for sale of stake in Bao Viet Holdings
* Sale could fetch about $400 million
* Sources told Reuters talks held with Sumitomo Life
LONDON, Aug 9 HSBC Holdings
said on Thursday it is considering a sale of its Vietnam
insurance business in a deal which could fetch about $400
million for Europe's biggest bank as it pushes to exit non-core
operations globally.
Reuters reported last month that HSBC was looking for buyers
for its 18 percent stake in government-controlled Bao Viet
Holdings, the country's top insurer, and is in talks
with Japan's Sumitomo Life over a potential deal.
"HSBC confirms that it is reviewing its strategic options
with respect to its shareholding in Bao Viet Holdings. No
decision has been made as yet and HSBC will make a further
statement if or when appropriate," it said in a statement.
The stake has a market value of $250 million, but HSBC is
expecting a hefty premium due to Bao Viet's market position and
the potential to raise the ownership level at a later stage, a
source told Reuters in July.
Unlisted Sumito Life is among Japan's four biggest life
insurance companies. Sources have told Reuters that more bidders
could emerge.
HSBC has been pulling back from unprofitable markets and
businesses as part of a three-year recovery plan. It has already
sold 28 businesses, taken 15,000 staff of its payroll and
released about $55 billion in risk-weighted assets under the
plan.
The planned exit from Vietnam comes four months after it
sold its global general insurance business to AXA SA
and Australia's QBE Insurance Group Ltd for $914
million.