HONG KONG, July 18 HSBC Holdings has put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources with direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that is expected to fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank.

HSBC is seeking buyers for its 18 percent stake in government-controlled Baoviet Holdings, the country's top insurer, and is in talks with Japan's Sumitomo Life for a potential deal, they said.

The stake has a market value of $250 million, but HSBC is expecting a hefty premium due to Baoviet's market position and the potential to raise the stake at a later stage, one of the sources added.

Unlisted Sumitomo Life is among Japan's four biggest life insurance companies. Other bidders could also emerge, the sources said, though the names of other potential suitors were not immediately known.

HSBC and Sumitomo Life declined to comment.