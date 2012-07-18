HONG KONG, July 18 HSBC Holdings has
put its Vietnam insurance business on the block, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, in a deal that is expected
to fetch about $400 million for Europe's biggest bank.
HSBC is seeking buyers for its 18 percent stake in
government-controlled Baoviet Holdings, the country's
top insurer, and is in talks with Japan's Sumitomo Life for a
potential deal, they said.
The stake has a market value of $250 million, but HSBC is
expecting a hefty premium due to Baoviet's market position and
the potential to raise the stake at a later stage, one of the
sources added.
Unlisted Sumitomo Life is among Japan's four biggest life
insurance companies. Other bidders could also emerge, the
sources said, though the names of other potential suitors were
not immediately known.
HSBC and Sumitomo Life declined to comment.