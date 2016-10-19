ZURICH Oct 19 HSBC plans to wind down its Monaco private bank and has agreed to introduce clients in the principality to CFM Indosuez Wealth Management, it said on Wednesday, as it seeks to streamline its wealth management business.

"It draws to a close the restructuring of our European private banking operations, with the future focus being on growing our business with strategic clients of the group," HSBC Private Bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)