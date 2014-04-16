BRIEF-Fast Finance FY 2016 net profit lowers to 8.1 mln zlotys yoy
* FY 2016 revenue 39.9 million zlotys versus 40.6 million zlotys a year ago (corrects revenue numbers)
April 16 HSBC Holdings Plc
* HSBC Bank Oman to sell its business in India
* All employees in business are expected to transfer to Doha bank as part of sale
* Business to be sold had two branches and gross assets of INR3.5bn
* Transaction, which is subject to shareholders' and regulatory approvals, is expected to complete during second half of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Bourse inches up as Mediclinic closer to clinching Middle East deal (Adds latest prices, analyst quotes)