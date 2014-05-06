BRIEF-Whitestone REIT says offering 8.10 mln common shares
* Whitestone REIT announces proposed offering of common shares
May 6 HSBC Holdings Plc :
* HSBC Australia sells Woolworths c-card portfolio
* Has signed an agreement to sell its Woolworths white label credit card portfolio in Australia to Macquarie Bank Limited
* As a result HSBC's credit card agreement with Woolworths will be terminated
* Value of gross assets being sold was approximately a$362m (approximately us$336m) at 31 march 2014.
* Transaction is expected to complete in Q2 of 2014.
* HSBC will provide services to Macquarie Bank Limited related to operation of card portfolio in Australia which are expected to conclude in first half of 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
