BRIEF-Shanghai SMI Holding's Q1 net profit down 15.8 pct y/y
April 28 Shanghai SMI Holding Co Ltd * Says Q1 net profit down 15.8 percent y/y Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2oPPFaj Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
Dec 22 Hsbc Holdings Plc
* Phillip Ameen joins HSBC board
* Announced appointment of Phillip David Ameen (66), as an independent non-executive director
* Appointment will take effect from 1 January 2015
* Ameen will become a member of group audit committee at same time Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, April 28 The European Central Bank has raised by 10 percent the annual fee it levies on euro zone lenders for supervising them, so that it can hire more staff and pay for a review of the models that large banks use to gauge risk, it said on Friday.