BRIEF-Twenty-First Century Fox says Bill O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News
* Says after review of allegations, co and Bill O'Reilly agreed that O'Reilly will not be returning to Fox News Channel Further company coverage:
Oct 22 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Andy Maguire as group chief operating officer and group general manager, effective Dec. 1.
Andy is joining from Boston Consulting Group, where he is managing partner of the UK and Ireland, and a member of the firm's global executive committee.
Maguire will succeed Sean O'Sullivan, who is retiring after a 34-year career at HSBC.
O'Sullivan will assist with the transition and retire formally in March 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)
April 19 Sales of soda drinks decreased about 1.2 percent in the United States in 2016, falling for the 12th year in a row, a report by trade publication Beverage Digest showed, as demand was hit by consumer choosing healthier options and a slew of sugar taxes aimed at stemming obesity and diabetes.