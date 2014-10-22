Oct 22 HSBC Holdings Plc appointed Andy Maguire as group chief operating officer and group general manager, effective Dec. 1.

Andy is joining from Boston Consulting Group, where he is managing partner of the UK and Ireland, and a member of the firm's global executive committee.

Maguire will succeed Sean O'Sullivan, who is retiring after a 34-year career at HSBC.

O'Sullivan will assist with the transition and retire formally in March 2015, the company said. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick)