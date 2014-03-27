BRIEF-Guoyuan Securities says FY 2016 dividend payment
* Says it will pay 3 yuan per 10 shares to shareholders and use additional paid-in capital to distribute 5 new shares for every 10 shares, as FY 2016 dividend payment
DUBAI, March 27 HSBC has appointed Khalid Elgibaly, formerly the chief executive of Standard Chartered in Pakistan, as head of retail banking and wealth management in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the bank said on Thursday.
Elgibaly, who had taken up the Pakistan CEO position at Standard Chartered just last month, succeeds Francesca McDonagh, who moved to HSBC UK in January as head of retail banking and wealth management.
Previously, Elgibaly, who comes from Egypt, was head of consumer banking for the UAE and the Middle East at Standard Chartered. (Reporting by Olzhas Auyezov; editing by Matt Smith)
* Says it plans to pay cash 2 yuan per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment