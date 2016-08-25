Aug 25 HSBC appointed Anurag Mathur as head of its retail banking and wealth management (RBWM) business in Singapore, effective Sept. 17.

Mathur joined HSBC in 2009 and has held senior roles in the RBWM business, most recently as head of international markets in Asia.

He will report to Guy Harvey-Samuel, chief executive of HSBC Singapore and Kevin Martin, head of RBWM, Asia Pacific. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)