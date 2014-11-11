Nov 11 HSBC Trinkaus & Burkhardt AG :
* Says 9-month operating revenues 515.4 million euros versus
536.6 million euros year ago
* Says 9-month net profit 102.2 million euros versus 117.7
million euros year ago, down 13.2 pct
* Says continues to expect the transformation of the
business to result in a single-digit percentage decline in
pretax profit for the year
* Says still expecting only slight FY revenue growth as
first have to compensate for the decline in revenues on account
of the withdrawal from Luxembourg
* 9-month pre-tax profit of 152.5 million euros versus 163.5
million euros year ago, down 6.7 pct
* Says tier I capital ratio as per Sept. 30 is 7.8 pct
versus 11.7 pct year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: